Local farmer address comments from Agriculture Secretary

Perdue told farmers at Wisconsin’s World Dairy Expo there might not be a place for small dairy farms anymore.

He said, quote, "The big get bigger and the small go out."

Tony Mellenthin, a local farmer and the President of the Wisconsin Soybean Association, says Perdue has the wrong idea.

He says that looking at farms as "big versus small" misses the full picture.

“The majority of farms in the United States today are still family-owned farms. Just because it's a large, modern-looking operation doesn't mean it's a corporate farm. It doesn't mean they care any less about their animals, or the soil and water that they take care of,”

Secretary Perdue’s comments have drawn bi-partisan criticism.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson called small dairy farms a Wisconsin tradition.

Governor Tony Evers says Perdue, quote, "put a pox" on Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

