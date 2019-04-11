Local farmers benefit from unexpected round of snow

Spring feels like it is no longer here after this unexpected taste of winter.

This winter weather may bring many challenges and while it's not enjoyable for everyone, it can be a good thing for some.

Local farmers say they can actually benefit from snow this time of year.

David Stahlbusch of Stahlbusch Farms says snow can actually help his crops.

“We grow corn and alfalfa,” said Stahlbusch. “Snow on new seeding or small grains is like fertilizer.”

Stahlbusch says the snow helps with ground moisture.

This isn't the first time Stahlbusch and other farmers have dealt with winter during the springtime...

“It was in May we had about 7-8 inches of snow, so that was unusual,” said Stahlbusch.

He says too much snow could put a damper on the day to day operations

“It just slows everything down and makes it a little bit harder to feed,” said Jeff Stahlbusch of Stahlbusch Farms.

Dave Stahlbusch says he'll take benefits the snow has to offer now but hopes it isn't around to stay.

