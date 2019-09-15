Local farm's fall festival open for the season

A local fall attraction is now open once again for the season.

Each year, Valley Pasture Farm in Elk Mound invites community members to its Fall Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.

Some festivities at the festival include a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, interacting with farm animals, a corn maze and lots of other activities for kids and families.

Katie Baier lives on the 76 acre farm with her family and looks forward to this event each year.

"It's really a great family experience especially to get out in this beautiful weather and enjoy fall here in Wisconsin," Baier says.

For Baier, its also important to give back to the community. That's why the farm raises money for Stepping Stones of Dunn County, a local food pantry. Guests can bring non-perishable food items to the festival to receive $1 off the ticket price.

"We don’t want anyone in our community going without food," Baier says.

When the season is over, the family will deliver the donations to Stepping Stones including fresh apples, squash and pumpkins from the farm.

The festival is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m until October 26. Admission is $9 per person but kids under 2 get in free. Guests can buy a season pass for an extra $2 to visit the festival as many times as they like throughout the season.

For more information on the activities at Valley Farm, click here.