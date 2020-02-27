Local financial expert discusses Coronavirus impact on U.S. stock market

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned the Coronavirus may not be slowing down any time soon. While many may feel threatened by the potential of catching the virus, it may also pose a threat to your finances.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced they are working with local, state and federal health partners to take "all preventative steps available" to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (MGN Image)

On Thursday, the U.S. stock market was down for a sixth day in a row and entered correction, meaning there has been a ten percent drop from its 52 week high. The average closed down 1,200 points making it the worst one day drop in history.

The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped close to 1,000 points in morning trading, erased much of the loss by midday before giving way to another round of selling in the afternoon.

Financial analysts say the Coronavirus is likely to blame.

“I read many predictions about what the markets were going to do this year and many talked about the presidential election, the candidates but nobody talked about an unknown virus known as Coronavirus,” says Andy Schlafer, a Certified Financial Planner at Baird Wealth Management in Eau Claire. “The markets will move on fear or greed. In this case it is moving on fear. People don't understand this virus we don't have a vaccine we don't know when we will get one and there are a lot of things we don't know.”

Schlafer says all of the unknowns that accompany the Coronavirus cause people to want to sell their investments and wait on the sidelines until things are better, however he recommends investors be patient.

“Selling off good quality investments that might not be affected by any of this isn't always the prudent thing to do,” Schlafer says.

These ups and downs are just the nature of the stock market according to Schlafer. He says the market goes into correction about once a year.

“That is market risk. It is something unknown that comes into play and how are the markets going to react,” Schlafer says. “Those people that can accept that risk will always be rewarded. They always have been and it is going to be the case this time too.”

While the stocks are currently on a downward trend, Schlafer says if you aren’t planning to sell your investments any time soon, there is no cause for panic.

He says presidential election years have historically been very good for the markets so things could be looking up for the rest of 2020.

“I think one thing people have to remember is we are heading into this time of uncertainty in a pretty good position for the U.S. economy as a whole,” Schlafer says. “We have got low inflation, near full employment, the consumer is healthy and spending so that will lessen how deep this goes and shorten the time it takes before the markets start to heal.”

