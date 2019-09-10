Local fire department helps "Fill The Boot" and raise money

Firefighters are answering the call today, not to put out fires, but to fill boots.

Members of the Chippewa Falls Fire Department were in downtown collecting for the "Fill The Boot" campaign.

All the cash and coins collected go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and several of their annual activities.

If you missed out today, Chippewa Falls fire fighters will be back out tomorrow and Thursday from 3-to-6 p.m. outside of their fire station on Bay Street, as well as Bridge Street.

