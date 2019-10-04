Local firefighter suffers a heart attack while on the job

It started as a normal call last Friday for Dan Ravenhorst.

"After I had started getting everything set up. Dan arrived on scene, so it was basically him and I for probably the first five minutes," said Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Schenk.

While responding to a mobile home fire in the town of Seymour, Ravenhorst did the same job he's done numerous times.

After searching for people in the structure, Ravenhorst and other firefighters started battling the blaze.

But when he emerged he knew something was off.

"I was coming out of the building, I was doffing my gear and when I put my coat up it just kind of hit me like a wall," recalled Ravenhorst.

He suffered a heart attack while fighting that fire.

"Everybody was pretty shocked that it happened, a lot of people didn't even know about it until afterwards," said Ravenhorst.

He found out while getting checked out from emergency services after leaving the scene, a check-up firefighters usually receive after exiting a fire.

"We're focusing on the family and their needs and their time of desperation that their house is burning down. We're there on their worst moments, so we don't always paying attention to each other," said Ravenhorst.

There's a couple of reasons he wanted to become a firefighter.

"The thought of it is to eventually one day save a human life, be there to help in need. Help my community, serve my community. And it's also a pretty good adrenaline rush," explained Ravenhorst.

It was the adrenaline rush that kept him working on the scene, but eventually Ravenhorst was the one that needed saving.

"Even though we're a volunteer fire department, when push comes to shove we care about our individual people at the station. And we're one big family," said Schenk.

Some of Ravenhorst's friends and colleagues are hosting a fundraiser for him while he recovers.

There will be a meat and cheese raffle at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie on Thursday, October 17 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m, and anyone is welcome to attend.

Ravenhorst, who also drives the Engine Co. 343 semi truck, will be off work for at least four weeks during his recovery.