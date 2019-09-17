Local furniture store presents Eleva-Strum School District with check

A local furniture company made a big commitment to the Eleva-Strum School District Friday.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore presented the school district with a $39,900 check.

That money will help hire a new career and technical education program instructor and will make it possible to offer additional classes at the student-run manufacturing business, cardinal manufacturing.

Kristopher Gengler, Ashley Furniture public relations specialist says "what we've seen here at Eleva-Strum, they really have a rock solid program that we want to help encourage growth within the school and the students."

Ashley Furniture says that the student run manufacturing company helps businesses find solutions for their engineering needs.

The grant will also allow more students to enroll in technical education classes.