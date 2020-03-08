Local garden shop keeps busy preparing for spring

Spring seems to be just around the corner and a local store is busy preparing for the season change. Employees at the Down to Earth garden center in Eau Claire say they have had a busy weekend, with the start of warm weather increasing their sales.

Down to Earth Yard Manager Amanda Danke says the store is starting to transition from selling a lot of house plants like succulents to more outside plants like herbs. She says it is also keeping the staff busy as the store goes through a lot of changes prepping for spring, such as opening up more greenhouses and taking things outside.

"Once it starts getting warmer we actually start getting outside with things too,” said Danke. “We're prepping with getting things into place with receiving our perennials and we're probably going to take out trees and shrubs out of dormancy this next week, which means uncovering them and giving them some air and light."

Danke also says because the snow is starting to melt, a lot of people will soon be visiting the store to start planting their gardens.

