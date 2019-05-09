Wet, cold weather causes slow planting ahead of Mother's Day

The recent wet and cold weather is causing a slow planting season, as Mother’s Day weekend approaches find out how local garden shops are managing.

Frequent rain and cooler temperatures are keeping many out of their fields and gardens this spring but some say they expect things to turn around.

"It's definitely been a little bit of a slower spring than normal this year, compared to last year we're much cooler the last couple weeks than we were this time last year," said Ben Polzin, Vice President of Operations at Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire.

It might be the month of May, but we haven't seen the best days for planting in the area. The latest crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows delays in crops that would have normally been planted by now.

Polzin says a period of sunny weather could easily turn things around. "It is a little bit of a delay, not everybody is comfortable putting plants outside, I know the farmers are having trouble getting into the fields and crops are just a little bit slower in general...whether that be a flower here or a crop in the ground...things are just a little bit further behind," said Polzin.

Despite the slow planting season, at Down to Earth it’s still the busiest time of year. "We're not too concerned, yes it is slow...the traffic down here...not everyone is ready to get out and get dirty yet but we're ready for them now...we're excited for spring...spring is still here, said Polzin.

Until temps warm up a bit, there are some suggestions for planting right now. "There's plenty of cold tolerant plants out there whether that be pansies or tulips and bulbs that are ready to go in the ground right now or cold tolerant veggies like potatoes, onions, kale, spinach, all that stuff can actually handle some of the cooler temps and are okay to go in the ground right now...there are more tender things we're suggesting to wait a little bit on," said Polzin.

If you plan to buy flowers or plants this week, caution is recommended as it’s still unclear when we'll warm up for good.

