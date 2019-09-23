Local girl shows her talent as Brewers junior PA announcer

For the Bowe family, Saturday's trip to Miller Park was a celebration of their son Braxton and the Buffalo County Bucks baseball team after winning a tournament.

But it turned into something special for 11-year-old Lana Bowe.

"We were approached by a couple of people from the Brewers organization looking for a junior PA announcer for the game and Lana was standing alongside me and said she'd do it," said Jamey Bowe, Lana's dad.

Set to work the bottom of the fourth, Bowe spent the top of the inning practicing.

Before she made her Miller Park debut, she got some last minute advice from her dad.

"My dad just told me, just to be myself and I'm not afraid to just be out there," said Lana.

The whole stadium and TV audience quickly found out who she was.

"After a few batters the person I was with, who held the microphone and stuff like that, was like do you know you're on TV. That never happens, you're really lucky," said Lana.

Typically a junior PA announcer at the Brewers game goes three batters.

They let the sixth grader go longer.

"Based on the reaction of all my friends and family, and my cell phone vibrating out of my pocket, I knew that she was also on TV at the same time," said Jamey.

Usually Lana says she goes to a Brewers game once a year.

But after her performance, she may need to start making more regular appearances.

"After it happened I thought am I going to wake up in a couple of seconds, is this all a dream. And it was just so unbelievable and so cool and such an accomplishment," said Lana.

Her dad wasn't surprised at all with the reaction she received.

"It is her true character, it is who she is. She enjoys socializing with people and she's a very outgoing personality," said Jamey.

As for the future, Lana says she's going to think about making a career out of being a PA announcer.

"I don't know. I wanted to be a vet, but I don't know it might be," said Lana.