Local golf course seeing increase in players

With many summertime activities closed due COVID-19, one local golf course is seeing an increase in players.

Pine Meadows Golf Club in Eau Claire started offering a free family membership for health care workers nearly two month ago. Since then, Pine Meadow assistant manager Karen Rosolowski says it has been hard to keep up with the applications for the free memberships. She says the great weather recently keeps the course full all hours of the day.

“With the things that are still closed and closed for the season such as Fairfax Pool and things like that, I think families are taking advantage of golf in the area, especially here because it is a good course for kids to learn on,” Rosolowski says.

Rosolowski says as of Sunday, she have processed nearly 350 new memberships for health care workers. If you're a healthcare worker and want more information on how to get a membership to Pine Meadows, click here.

