Local grocery store taking steps to protect employees and shoppers

Woodman's Market in Alton has taken steps to ensure both employees and customers stay safe while shopping.

The store has installed plexiglas shields at each register, creating a barrier between the cashiers and customers. One customer WEAU spoke to said they feel safer because of the shields. Cashiers are deep cleaning registers every thirty minutes. Woodman's created a single-file checkout line, ensuring customers social distance themselves with carts while in line. The store has also suspended the use of reusable bags and has placed a limit on cleaning supplies as well as having cleaning crews deep sanitize the store.

