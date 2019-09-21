Local group celebrates international day of peace

Saturday marked the international day of peace as declared by the United Nations, but one area group made the day local.

The community coalition for non-violence in Eau Claire hosted the event at the Eau Claire children's theatre.

Several local activist groups were there to speak with visitors about issues facing the area.

Organizer, Rev. Kathy Walker, says the event aims to promote inclusiveness in the community.

"We've been working in the community,” Walker said. “We got a proclamation from the city council declaring this international day of peace here in Eau Claire so it is part of who we are and we want to spread the word that peace is possible."

Over one hundred people attended the event which included a performance of music and poetry about peace.

Organizers say they hope to continue the event in the future.

