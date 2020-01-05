Local group aids in voter registration

'Barron County Votes' will be holding two free voter registration work-shops later this month.

One class will be held in Cumberland and the other in Rice Lake.

‘Barron County Votes’ is a nonpartisan, civic organization that helps those who need help registering. Founding member Laura Jasper said U.S. citizens need to do their civic duty and vote, because it is the foundation of our government.

“That's the basis of our government. That's the basis of democracy, is to participate in elections,” Jasper said. “We don't talk about who to vote for. We can help you with when to vote, where to vote, sometimes we do have people ask, "who did you vote for or how do you vote?' We are non-partisan.”