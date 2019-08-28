Local group hosts vigil for gun violence victims

Earlier this month, Governor Tony Evers proposed an expansion of background checks for gun sales in the state.

The move was made as a result of the recent and fatal attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Wednesday, advocates and elected officials gathered in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park to remember those killed by gun violence.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin organized the event.

The group says the vigil is also a push for elected officials to pass Evers' gun control measure saying it believes it will take increased legislation to solve the problem of gun violence.

"This also requires the firearms dealer to verify that the firearm that's being sold or transacted is not a stolen firearm or subject to seizure by state or federal laws. It's not going to take anybody's gun away. If you can lawfully be in possession of a firearm, this legislation will not have any effect on you," said Paul Miller with Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

One of the speakers was Democratic State Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire.

WEAU reached out to the staffs of several elected Republicans in our area for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.