Local group introduces solar panel project for Eau Claire schools

The Eau Claire Area School District will bring forth a proposal to help two area high schools become more energy efficient.

A group of community members are interested in donating 720 solar panels to the school district, a move superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck says will save the school district $20,000 during 25 years.

The proposed panels would be installed on the roofs of Eau Claire North and Memorial High schools.

One of the people proposing the idea is memorial high school alumnus, Cal Couillard, owner of Couillard Solar Foundation.

The foundation will contribute half of the panels and the other half will come from an anonymous donor.

Hardebeck says she appreciates the gesture and the use of solar panels would make the Eau Claire area school district one of the first districts to do so.

"I think it is a very inspiring gesture for someone to want to make this kind of investment in North and Memorial High schools and to take us to that next level in that solar energy piece,” Hardebeck said. “We would be one of the first school districts in the state to take that course so it would be a great start for us."

This proposal comes after the board of education approved a resolution to establish goals on sustainability, renewable energy, and carbon neutrality.

The group will make its case to the board of education Monday night at 7p.m.

