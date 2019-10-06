Local group looks to bring murals to alley

You might not expect an alley to be the place where artists can express themselves. But one local group is looking to change that.

Brent Stelzer is the President of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour and the owner of Brent Douglas Floral. He said this has been an idea for a while.

"Way back when the boys and girls club was a part of this alley, we had visions of turning the block into something,” he said. “When Shift came along they expressed interest in doing the same thing with the alley."

Stelzer’s business shares the alley with Shift Coffee Bar and The Metro.

"This is the area of town that really kind of needs it a lot,” he said. “If we get more people involved, i think it will bring more businesses that thrive off the art culture."

Kelsey Wenberg is the Chairperson of the Color Block Alley Committee. She says the plan is to have at least 50 rotating murals.

"We will have rotating murals up and down the alley that will change every year and it will be capped by some permanent murals,” she said. “I think it's a really great way to communicate ideas of beauty and other forms of expression in a free, easily accessible way."

Wenberg says the alley will expand the art scene to an area she feels is often overlooked

"It's a natural extension of the renaissance that's happening further down North Barstow," said Wenberg. “With the Pablo on one end, the sculpture tour in between and then cap it off with this really cool celebration of community and art.”

For Stelzer, he says the project will continue the revitalization of the downtown area.

"I really care a lot about my block. I've seen downtown fall apart a little bit in the early years, it's coming back greatly."

Members of the Color Block Alley Committee says they are putting out a call for artists and hope to have the first round of murals done next summer. For more information on The Color Block project, click on the link.