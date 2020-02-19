Local group supports "Take a Stand Against Meth" campaign

Chippewa County's "Take a Stand Against Meth" campaign got a financial boost through a Ladies of the Valley Dollar Dazzle fundraiser at Hanger 54 in Eau Claire.

The event included a silent auction with several baskets filled with prizes available to the top bidder.

Organizers say they've held dollar dazzle fundraisers for other causes, but this was a first as meth addiction continues to be a crisis in the Chippewa Valley.

"Part of the Take A Stand Against Meth campaign is they have different action teams that they have come up with in different areas - whether it's education, law enforcement, health and the money that we raise tonight is going to help those action items. So it's not for administrative costs. It's not for overhead. It's for what these action teams come up with," said Breann Starken with Ladies of the Valley.

Wednesday's dollar dazzle raised just more than $1,200 for the Take a Stand Against Meth campaign.