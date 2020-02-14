Local gym gets you "Sweatin' with your Sweetheart"

For many couples this Valentine’s Day, they will be going out to dinner or have other date nights planned. But a local gym is hoping to bring in couples today for a little something different this holiday.

Instead of just eating that heart shaped pizza this Valentine’s Day, why not burn some calories instead? Momentum Fitness in Eau Claire is offering free fitness classes for you and your sweetheart today to celebrate the holiday.

The workout is designed for couples that will strengthen your body and your bond with a loved one. It will be a partner workout that they complete together, whether they break up the reps/rounds evenly or by time.

The workouts all day on February 14th are free for anyone, including non-members. You can stop by for a sweatin’ with your sweetheart class at Momentum Fitness during their classes at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Momentum Fitness is located at 2615 London Rd suite B in Eau Claire.

