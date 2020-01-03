Local gyms see spike in membership, how long will it last?

It is now the third day of the New Year and hopefully your New Year's Resolution is still going strong. This week, gyms all across the country are full of people starting off their new year with new goals.

If your New Year's Resolution involved going to the gym more, you are not alone. Gold's Gym in Eau Claire has seen a spike in membership this week, but will it last?

It can be difficult to stick with your fitness goals but trainers at Gold’s Gym are working hard to keep everyone motivated. This morning on Hello Wisconsin, managers shared some tips about how to stick with your New Year’s Resolution.

