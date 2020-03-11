Local health department seeks help identifying community members who traveled to coronavirus-spread countries

The La Crosse County Health Department is looking to identify those in the community who have recently traveled to locations with spread of coronavirus.

While the county does not currently have any coronavirus cases, the department is doing its best to stay on top of the crisis.

"[We're looking to] identify those in our community who might have been to, particularly one of the countries internationally, that has community spread of COVID-19, so that we can connect with them and have a conversation with them about their level of risk and what actions they should be taking," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director.

The health department has created an online form where people can select where and when they traveled.

Officials say the goal of this is to be a support mechanism and provide information and resources to those in need.

"We have this form that people can fill out," Rombalski said. "We've already had somebody who is just coming back from Italy. We talked to someone who is currently in France and had questions about it."

The form also provides the option to report someone else who has traveled.

"Maybe there is a household member that has traveled and you yourself haven't...We're not really looking to have neighbors reporting on neighbors kind of thing," Rombalski said. "We're just trying to make it as broad and welcoming."

The countries in question are China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan -- as well as international cruises.

Officials say those wanting to notify the health department of others who have traveled to those countries can do so anonymously if they wish to.

"They can contact us in anyway if they don't want to fill out the online form. If they would rather call and not give a name," said Rombalski.

The health department says they don't want people to be panicked or afraid of possible quarantine, as most people won't need to be.

"While it is possible that if we talk to you and you've been to one of these countries where there is community spread, you might be at risk and we might ask you to quarantine. That isn't the majority of the cases," Rombalski said.

The health department also stresses the importance of avoiding stigma as they say viruses don't discriminate.