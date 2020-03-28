Local health departments confirm 15 deaths in state of Wisconsin due to COVID-19

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin are nearing the 1,000 mark. The state Department of Health Services reported Saturday that there were 989 cases of the coronavirus in the state, up from 842 from the day before.

The state has officially reported 13 deaths, but local health departments had confirmed 15 deaths as of Friday.

Health officials say the number of people with the virus is likely much higher because so few tests have been administered. More than 15,000 people in the state have tested negative.