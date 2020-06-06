Local health officials issue beach safety reminders

Beaches are now open, and with the weather warming up, more people are visiting.

“It’s just awesome to be out in the sun and see people, and just be a part of something, get out of the house,” says Brianna Noyola.

“We love coming to the beach so it’s really good for all of us,” says Cassandra Goldsmith.

“It feels amazing with the sunshine out, you know it’s my first day out with the girls,” Brenna Beyreis says.

However, local health officials are reminding the public to practice safety precautions against COVID-19.

“Beaches are open in Eau Claire, but they are also open with very clear indication that physical distance and keeping with your household is what is expected in those spaces,” says Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director.

The health department urges people to wash their hands frequently and wear masks outside the water.

“Don’t go to the beach if you are ill, and you are someone that shouldn’t be exposing others to disease,” says Giese.

Beachgoers say they are trying to abide by these precautions.

“We try to yeah, we don’t come in big groups and we try to stay, I guess, I don’t know, but we’re not really too concerned about it,” says Goldsmith.

“I am taking safety precautions, we’re 6 feet away from people, if it happens to me it happens, but we’re going to play it safe,” Beyreis says.

“With COVID-19 being around and being at the beach it’s just kind of taking it as everyone else is here, everyone else is doing the same thing, so just staying away from everyone,” says Izzy Gustafson.

If you head out to the beach this weekend, health officials would like you to practice social distancing, or beaches may have to close.

