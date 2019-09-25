Local home renovation business offers help to neighbors out after storm

One local home renovation business is helping others out after storms damaged many homes.

Brooks Home Renovation says they have closed their doors today, so they can help out their neighbors. The business will come and help dig out residents from rubble. Using their resources and equipment they will help remove trees, cut up debris, clear driveways and more. No cost and no obligation.

The Brooks Home Renovation can be contacted through their Facebook page and will be checking their page for those who need assistance, while out on the scene.

