Local honor walk remembers Girl Scout troop 3055 almost one year after tragic crash

Almost one year ago, three local Girl Scout Troop 3055 members and a mother lost their lives in a tragic crash.

On Saturday, a walk was held in honor of Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle, and Sarah Schneider, mother of Haylee, who were cleaning up trash alongside the road in Lake Hallie when they were struck by a car and killed.

Karmen Lemke, CEO of Girl Scouts Northwestern Great Lakes addressed a crowd at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls about what it means to see the community come out and honor the memory of those lost.

"We are touched that you are here to support our beloved girl scouts in fellowship of Sarah, Hayley, Autumn and Jayna,”Lemke said.

Lemke said the event helps support friends, family and the community.

"The gathering today is bringing together a whole community who has continued to heal this past year,” she said. We are here to provide support to our families and our beloved Troop 3055.”

Over one thousand people showed up to remember the girls that Troop 3055 lost and the CEO of Girl Scouts USA, Sylvia Acevedo, says events like this helps keep the memories of the four victims alive.

"The girls, and Sarah the adult, continue to live because their memory lives on,” Acevedo said. “There is sadness and bittersweet but there is also joy in remembering them. They were here doing community service, they were making their community better and you can tell by them affecting a thousand people here, they're continuing to do that."

Robin Kelley, mother of Jayna Kelley, says Saturday’s walk helps honor her daughter.

"I love this walk today because it can really show people how Girl Scouts is and the outpouring that came from around the country not just the state and the community,” Kelley said. “We received so much and I love that people can come today and see how much Girl Scouts has given us."

She also says the support of the community helps deal with such a tragic loss.

"It makes this horrible hard loss a little easier to deal with to be able to share her, and honor her, and remember her and the other girls as well,” she said.

There were also several state representatives at the walk including Jesse James, Kathy Bernier, and Jodi Emerson who read a statement from Tony Evers that said in part, “Therefore I Tony Evers, governor of the state of Wisconsin, commemorate the lives lost on November 3, 2018 and grieve with the family and troop members who work to honor their memory each and every day.”

Even after such a tragedy, the community remembers why they honor Troop 3055.

"Today we are honoring the bittersweet loss of these girls but you can see by the outpouring of support in this community how this has brought all of us together,” Acevedo said. “We want to be a sister to every girl and they figured out how to do one of the most important things in Girl Scouts, make the world a better place,”

