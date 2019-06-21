Local hospital brings awareness for disease

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital partnered with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association to bring awareness and educate the community about the symptoms and treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The forum was open to those who had Parkinson's, who knew someone with the disease or anyone who was curious.

Organizers acknowledged that Parkinson's can be very difficult to manage... And it looks different from patient to patient... so education is key to spot the symptoms early.

This was the first forum on the disease held in Eau Claire by the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.

