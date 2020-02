An area hospital held a conference to discuss the cognitive, physical and mental impacts of meth use.

Meth: Reframing Perspectives was held at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Thursday. The conference was in partnership with the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire and was geared toward health and human services professionals that work directly with users of meth or with those who are in recovery.

Dr. Amy Evens, Ph.D. and professor was a guest speaker at the conference.