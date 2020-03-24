Local hospital limits amount of visitors

A local hospital is making changes to protect mothers and newborns from COVID-19. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire is limiting the number of visitors to one person for each woman in labor and it has to remain the same person visiting the patient.

HSHS Sacred Heart Registered Nurse Kayla Lombard says infants are at a higher risk for COVID-19 so they are taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe in and out of the hospital.

"We're screening all visitors and guests. We are screening patients and we are screening staff members so we want to protect everyone in this hospital," said Lombard.

Lombard says because birth is a huge milestone in many people’s lives, the hospital wants to help make these new changes a little bit easier.

"We want to find unique ways for them to keep in touch during labor, especially during labor support with their families. So we're encouraging people to use video chats or their phones to kind of keep in touch with family outside of a hospital."

Health experts say all expecting or postpartum mothers should talk to their primary care providers because of different hospital restrictions during this time.