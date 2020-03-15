Local hospital seeks babysitters for employees due to school closings

Gov. Tony Evers recently ordered the state-wide closure of all K-12 public and private schools beginning on Tuesday. The closings are leaving working parents in search of babysitters.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital nurse Laura Prueher has two sons that are currently in elementary school. With schools across the state of Wisconsin closing because of the spread of COVID-19, working parents are left scrambling.

"The biggest fear right now is if the daycares were to close."

Prueher says she hasn’t heard of any daycares that are currently closed due to COVID-19, but it is a potential worry for the future. Many health care workers are also parents like Preuher, so Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is helping their employees find caretakers.

"We saw a need to connect the potential daycare providers in the community with our workforce to help make sure we have staff to take care of the patients that need them," Marshfield Clinic Health System Communications Manager Matt Schneider said.

The local hospital is asking people around the community to help their staff that is in need of child care.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for those of us that don't have the education to help on the front lines with the medical, but we can help those people so they're more able to help people that are in need," Chippewa Falls High School student Emma Schneider said.

Emma Schneider says as a high schooler with free time, she wants to help healthcare workers while her school is closed due to the outbreak.

"I can help out by watching kids so they can be able to fight the medical issues," said Schneider.

Many people working in the medical field can't take their jobs home, and during a global pandemic, they are especially needed. Marshfield Clinic Health System says they are hoping to take away some of the stress from their parents during this hectic time.

