Local hospitals clear up confusion about COVID-19 hospitalizations

With things getting back to some sort of normalcy, local hospitals are clearing up confusion about COVID-19 hospitalizations in their Critical Care Units.

For the past few weeks, Marshfield Medical Center, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System have offered patients elective surgeries again, which in turn means more people in the CCU.

But, spokespeople for all three Eau Claire hospitals say they are not seeing a large number of COVID-19 cases right now.

"We are doing a great job of medical management of these patients, keeping them out of the hospitals. Only the sickest of the sick will end up in the hospitals if they have to be,” says HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Critical Care Unit director Travis Christman. “It's not something that people need be to worrying about, that we are over-run or overworked."

In a statement sent to WEAU, Mayo Clinic Health System says less than 1% of its total hospitalizations are COVID-19 related.

