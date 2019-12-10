Local kids get a chance to upgrade their winter wardrobe

For the past five years, the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley and JCPenny have partnered to give local children holiday presents.

"We know that our families are working hard day and night to be able to provide for their family and so if we can help make sure to provide them coverage, especially in that cold weather season, we look for those families to make sure that we make it a little bit easier and a lot more fun," said Boys and Girls Club Center Director Roxie Schmidt.

Tuesday night, 20 local kids ages 8 to 18 got an all-expenses-paid shopping spree.

"Sometimes when you go shopping with your parents it's like 'oh this is really nice for you' and you're like 'oh I don't like that one'," says 17-year-old Avianna Thomas. "Or sometimes you don't have the opportunity to go grab new winter stuff because you don't have the money."

Each kid was partnered with his or her own personal shopper, who helped them throughout the store.

"The volunteers that come with us on this event, when it's their first time, I think they don't even realize how exciting they're going to get until they get to go shopping, and then the kid gets excited and then everybody is having just such a good time," said Schmidt.

Each child could spend up to $240 and had 40 minutes to pick out items from their shopping list, ranging from winter wear to some games.

"I have been walking around JCPenny, clueless, just grabbing everything I see. I got a lot of champion sweatpants, sweatshirts, I got a really nice pair of socks, that's nice," said 13-year-old Caspian Hebert.

The money used during the shopping spree was all donated by local community members.