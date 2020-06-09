Local law enforcement highlight policies and training required for officers

In response to national criticism, local law enforcement is looking to highlight policies and training already in place for Wisconsin officers.

All officers in the state are required to train 720 hours--those hours include racial sensitivity, cultural competency, and de-escalation tactics, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Additionally the state of Wisconsin statutes require 11 mandatory policies for every law enforcement agency including specifics on Use of Force and Officer Involved Death Investigations.

As for Use of Force, Wisconsin does not teach any type of chokehold.

"Certainly that was horrendous, what happened to Mr. Floyd, that simply was but that's not Wisconsin Law Enforcement," said Sheriff Wes Revels of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. "I think we pride ourselves in being a professional, answering to those individual citizens that we are responsible to and [we] take care of our business in a reasonable and courteous manner."

The sheriff says it's important for the public to educate themselves on policies and trainings required for law enforcement.

If anyone were to have questions, he says to call the department.