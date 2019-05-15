Local law enforcement honored during 'National Law Enforcement Week'

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- This week is National Law Enforcement Week, and officers gathered Wednesday in Eau Claire to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Wednesday morning, at the Florian Gardens, law enforcement agencies reflected on officers who died in the line of duty.
It was a time of reflection for attendees, whether they knew the officers personally or not. It also gave officers and deputies a chance to understand the risks they take serving in the law enforcement profession.