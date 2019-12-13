Local law enforcement see who can sell the most cookies, while raising money for a cause

Local law enforcement and firefighters are getting into the holiday spirit with some friendly competition.

The Chippewa Falls Police and Fire Departments spent the day participating in "Cookies for a Cause."

They competed to see who can sell the most cookies to community members.

The event was held at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home and Rehab.

All proceeds raised by the police department will go toward its family room related expenses.

Funds from the fire department will go toward new carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

Ryan Boie, with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says, “It’s great to build that relationship with the community and let the community know we're not just out there - of course we are out there for patrol but that’s not our only duty, it’s a great connection with the community”

The staff at Chippewa Manor provided the cookies.

The police department was the lucky winner today.

It raised $576 and the fire department raised $570.

