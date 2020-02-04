Local law firm celebrates 100th year by donating money to non-profits

The law firm of Ruder Ware is celebrating their 100th year in a unique way.

The firm decided to give money out to local nonprofits in the areas that they serve.

The Community Table was the first nonprofit in Eau Claire to receive $10,000, and they provide approximately 45,000 meals per year to the community.

Steve Anderson, an Attorney at Ruder Ware, says "rather than do a big expensive celebration we decided as a firm that we would give away 10, $10,000 checks to nonprofit groups in each of the communities we serve"

There are two other non-profit communities in Eau Claire, two in Wausau and five in Green Bay that will receive money.

