Local legislators ask for additional assistant DA support

Local legislators representing portions of Eau Claire and Dunn counties want to add more assistant district attorney positions.

These positions were included in the state budget but vetoed by the governor.

On Friday, the legislators sent a letter to the secretary designee of the department of administration asking for the additional support for the d-a's office.

Supporters include State Representatives Warren Petryk, Jesse James, Quinn, Rob Summerfield and Rob Stafsholt.

Petryk said DA's in both counties have said there is a need.

“Probably the number one factor for this is the increase in methamphetamine use, increase in heroin use, and the increase in alcohol use,” said Petryk. “That has upped the caseload tremendously. In order to address that, we need more staff.”

He says adding more staff will help accomplish a few things like increasing public safety, facilitating criminal rehabilitation programs, and increasing treatment and diversion programs.