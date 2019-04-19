Weston man breaks Guinness World Record, watched 'Captain Marvel' 116 times

Imagine your favorite movie, now imagine watching it 116 times to break a Guinness World Record. One local man did just that, seeing the movie 'Captain Marvel' 116 times since it was first released in the evening of March 7.

Steve Ruppel is a Weston chiropractor, who on the side likes to break Guinness World Records. This is his fifth record broken, he's already done four including running a half marathon wearing the most amount of t-shirts.

"I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible. I wasn't even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while 'I should probably do that,'" said Ruppel, the Guinness World Record breaker.

14,268 minutes in 116 showings of the same movie.

"The amount of time that it takes, I've had to take time off work, I would take long lunch breaks to accommodate watching an entire movie in that particular time frame. And then just time on the weekends where I'm not doing other things," said Ruppel.

He just needed to see the movie 104 times to break the current record, but he decided to go further than that.

"To be official, I have to have certain pictures taken, like in front of a movie poster, and I need to have two written witness statements saying that I was actually there," he said. "So I'm trying to think, if anyone wanted to break this, I really don't want to re-break it. Cause this has been pretty tough. It's been a finite amount of time, but I don't think I'm going to try this one again."

The most he's ever seen is seven showings in one day, and to prevent boredom, in different viewings he would do different things like pay particular attention to things in the background.

He picked up things like what day 'Captain Marvel' actually takes place.

"So there's one particular scene in the movie where in the background there's a calendar. And it says June of 1995. And then later on in that particular day, there's a full moon. So at the end, I just Googled when there was a full moon in June of 1995. And it came out to be Tuesday, June 13th of 1995," he said.

And why 'Captain Marvel?'

"I love super hero movies, and so this was a pretty good fit. I knew it was going to be around for awhile, and I thought it would probably be a good choice for this particular record. Looking back on it now, I might almost consider a Disney movie, because they're usually shorter and probably around for awhile, but that singing would drive me crazy. It really would," said Ruppel.

So as he said, he has two written witness statements from each of his viewings, as well as, his ticket stubs and pictures each time he went.

Now, he's already broken the record at 116, and Thursday was the last day 'Captain Marvel' will be seen in Rothschild. So he says he might stay at 116, but he may also go to Oshkosh or Appleton and get a few more viewings in before he submits everything to Guinness.