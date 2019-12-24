Local man recalls near-death experience 40 years later

Darven Miller remembers Dec. 13, 1979 as a normal winter day, until he tried to cut across Duncan Creek to come home from school.

Now four decades after his miracle survival, the people who were around during the accident say it is something they will never forget.

40 years ago, Darven Miller and his friends would walk across Duncan Creek in Chippewa Falls in the winter to get to and from school.

That's what an 11-year-old Miller did on Dec. 13, 1979.

"On our way back, come back the same way and then as I was coming back that's when I obviously got on the ice and fell through," remembers Miller. "And that's when I had a couple of friends with me and they went up on the hill looking going house to house for someone to find me."

While his friends Paul and Keith went to find some help, Miller was fighting to survive.

He was in the icy water for 55 minutes before crews could get to him and pull him out.

"The only thing I do remember is when I was on the ice, they had a ladder extended across. I do remember the ladder breaking off and I do remember seeing it in the water and then after that everything drew blank," recalled Miller.

Darven was brought to HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, with no pulse and not breathing.

"These kinds of cases, there wasn't a lot of medical research and protocols out there at that time. There were some but not that many. So it was a real credit to our emergency team here that they used the experience they had with other cold-related injuries," said Bill Larson, who worked at the hospital in 1979.

Somehow Darven pulled through, but the outlook those first couple of weeks was very grim.

"That I probably wouldn't do anything, that I would be limited, disabled. All the things that they told her, and I just said no that's not going to happen," said Miller.

He not only cheated death that winter day, but 40 years later has no lingering side affects.

Erin Hunt's grandfather, Bruno Rahn, was the doctor who treated Darven after the accident.

"Honestly am really proud that this is still being talked about today because it's something that our family is proud of and my grandpa, humbly, I'm sure was proud as well," said Hunt.

While many people who were around during the time called Darven's survival a miracle.

Hunt, who is a nurse, says the cold water might have contributed to the happy outcome as well.

"What we know now and what research tells us is that actually cooling the brain can help to preserve it," she said.

Around this time each year, Darven comes out to Duncan Creek.

He says he has no trauma, no fear of water, and is even thinking about participating in a polar plunge someday.

Even though Darven's story had a happy ending, he says he learned his lesson.

"We didn't cut across the ice anymore. Actually 1979, December 13th was the last time I cut across the ice," said Miller.

But even he has a hard time explaining how he made it out alive.

"I think there's a reason. I always tell everybody, everybody has a destiny and we all have to meet that destiny before our time's up and I just don't think my time was up," said MIller.

Over the last 40 years he says only once, when he was 18, did he ever have a nightmare about the incident or drowning.