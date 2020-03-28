Local neighborhood giving families a chance to go on a 'bear hunt'

With kids and parents all at home due to COVID-19, one local neighborhood decided to offer families the opportunity to go on a real bear hunt, sort of.

Brenda Brown lives in Altoona and said their community has placed stuffed teddy-bears in windows of their houses. She said the response from the community has been positive and gives families a fun activity to do outdoors.

“I get to work from home right now and i can watch out my big window and you see little kids and families walking around and pointing towards the house because we have two in our picture living room window,” Brown said. “It's fun watching them walk around and pointing and looking like they are having fun.”

After the first day, Brown said there were 17 bears in windows and last she heard, 22 bears were spotted in the neighborhood yesterday. She said along with the bears, some houses have started putting up hearts.

