Local neighborhood uses unique way to recognize health care workers

During this coronavirus outbreak, many people are looking to show signs of support and positive reinforcement.

There's a unique way it's being done on Eau Claire's south side.

Every night at 7 o'clock, almost everyone living on Irene Drive and a section of Taft Avenue comes out of their homes and starts honking their vehicle horns in celebration of health care workers and all the hard work they're doing.

Locally, it was started by two women - Lisa Herb and Clare Hohman - who did something similar during Green Bay Packers games every time the green and gold scored.

"We also want to thank other essential workers, too. People are working really hard right now while some of us aren't," said Lisa Herb.

"We're hoping that this inspiration spreads throughout the Chippewa Valley and hopefully across the country. I think New York does it at 8. That's why we wanted to do it at 7, and if we could get everybody to do it every night or a few nights a week just to honor those who are serving us right now, that would be pretty awesome," said Clare Hohman.

The tradition started on Sunday, March 22, and the ladies say they plan to keep on doing it.

