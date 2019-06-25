Local nurse allegedly steals 500 vials of pain medication

A Registered Nurse who worked in the Chippewa Valley has been charged with stealing a strong prescription pain medication from area hospitals.

The complaint was filed today with five felony counts against 40-year-old Jessica Gums.

Authorities allege Gums took 500 vials of Fentanyl from the post anesthesia care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. This was done between June and December of 2018.

Then, officials at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire allege Gums admitted to stealing Fentanyl vials as well as switch order for a patient with saline.

She's free on a $500 signature bond and a hearing on her case is set for August 6 2019.

