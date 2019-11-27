Local nurse bonds with patient

Shawn Boss is a 20 year old with special needs, living with his parents in Eau Claire.

Shawn was born with a severe form of Cerebral Palsy. “We were told right away that he would be a quadriplegic. Not sure if he could see or hear or speak...he can see and hear but he is non-verbal," said Pamela Boss, Shawn’s mother.

Along with being non-verbal, Shawn is not able to chew, drink, or swallow and uses a feeding tube. Last thanksgiving, Shawn was brought to the emergency room for pneumonia. While in the hospital, Shawn met Don, a nurse who was changing his feeding tube. The two instantly bonded.

Don Bee is a registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. He says he noticed Shawn had a Badgers blanket. Being a big Badgers fan, Don began to talk to Shawn about sports.

Don has a cousin who used to play for the Badger, and is now a pro football player for the Saints. Don and his wife were kind enough to bring Shawn some autographed gear from him.

Shawn’s mom says Shawn was so excited and she felt it was a really sweet thing. Pamela says Shawn’s interactions with Dawn mean a lot to him. "You meet the doctors and you meet the nurses and they talk to me, and then they talk at Shawn,” she said. She says Shawn may be non-verbal but he’s a people person. Don says he enjoys bringing a smile to Shawn’s face and says it’s all about kindness.

"Just be kind to everybody because you never know if you're in that position that someday you might need the help and it doesn't take any effort to go out of your way just to be nice to somebody,” said Don.

