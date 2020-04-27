Local nurse explains need for face masks in public

Earlier this month, the CDC put out new guidelines for wearing face masks in public settings.

Face masks have become more common-place in our daily lives, but one local nurse looks to stress the real reason for wearing them right now. She said these masks do not protect people in the way that they might think.

“The cloth masks that are homemade actually serve the purpose of containing the respiratory droplets of the wearer,” said HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals nurse Marcia Danzinger.

While some people may think they are wearing a homemade cloth mask to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus, it is actually to protect others.

“It just serves as a barrier,” Danzinger said. “That is very different than an N95 that seals on the face or surgical mask that has the fluid resistant surface on it. It does not protect the wearer from other people's respiratory droplets.”

Danzinger said people need to remember that to wear the mask properly, it must actually cover their face

“I see a variety of ways people are wearing them,” she said. “It doesn't do you any good to wear it underneath your chin, you really need to have it up and covering both your nose and mouth and have it fit snugly.”

She also said you should not wear the same mask everyday.

“It is important to launder the homemade masks, I would say everyday,” she said. “So if you have some you can rotate, because you are wearing them for a long period of time when you are out.”

According to Danzinger, another important thing to remember is hand hygiene while wearing a mask..

“Try to avoid putting your hands on your mask, touching it constantly, adjusting it because you then have a greater chance of contamination,” she said.

While the COVID-19 outbreak here in western Wisconsin has not been as strong as in other parts of the country, she said wearing masks in public is becoming more and more common.

“We aren't out of the woods yet in my opinion,” Danzinger said. “With that in mind, I think the mask use may be recommended for awhile.”

Danzinger said everyone should still wear masks when they go out in public. Not to protect themselves, but to protect others around them. For more information on the CDC guidelines, click here.