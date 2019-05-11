Local officers participate in Filling the Dream event

Local first responders gave back to the community Saturday at a gas station.

If you stopped by the Holiday Gas station on Bridge Street, you may have seen the Altoona police and fire department there.

Community members stopped by for the Filling the Dream event, where officers and firefighters pumped gas and washed windows for all who stopped in. Food was available for those who chose to participate.

All proceeds from Filling the Dream help raise money for Special Olympics.

“Its 5 cents for every gallon that's getting donated back to the special Olympics. Proceeds from the hot dog sales - we'll be going back and also accepting donations. Here we've got the police and fire interacting together… we're all a big family, joke around, have fun,” said Officer Timothy Peterson with Altoona PD.