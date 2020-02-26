Local officers raise money for Wisconsin Special Olympics

Some local officers traded in their handcuffs for aprons Wednesday to help a good cause.

The Onalaska Police Department hosted 'Cops Gone Wild' for the 12th year.

The event takes place at Buffalo Wild Wings and raises money for the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

To date, the event has raised more than $10,000.

Ten percent of the bill and any 'tips' given to officers go towards purchasing uniforms and travel expenses for the athletes.

"They're an amazing group of people. We've been friends with a lot of the athletes for 20 plus years," said Investigator Peter Jakowski of the Onalaska Police Department. "It's just fun to go to their events, go to their competitions, see them just show up every day eager to have fun, to compete and have a great time."

"I like seeing all the athletes and all the other athletes from the other Special Olympic agencies and seeing them compete in all their sports," said Scott Prairie, a Special Olympics athlete.

T-shirts and pins were also for sale to help raise funds.

As far as how the officers were as servers, the department says they would rate themselves a two out of ten.