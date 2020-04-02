Local officials preparing for Tuesday's election

Less than a week until the polls open in Wisconsin for the spring primary election.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl says the city has been working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to ensure all 20 polling locations across the city will be safe for people.

"All of our stations will be at least six feet apart and then they'll have marks on the floor with painters tape every six feet, so that voters aren't getting too close to each other. It may mean some people will have to wait outside if it's an especially busy time, but we are going to maintain those social distancing principles," said Riepl.

Each location will also have a designated cleaning and safety person on site, whose lone job is to constantly clean.

But like many other municipalities around the state, the number of poll workers will be lower than usual on Tuesday.

"Our poll worker numbers are down. We do have enough poll workers between our regular employees have volunteered and our regular poll workers. A combination of the two puts us at a minimum staffing level," explained Riepl.

She says the biggest challenge that will come with the low number of workers is having to process all the absentee ballots.

So far the city has issued over 13,000 absentee ballots.

A typical spring election year sees 1,500 issued.

"We sort them by the ward and then we distribute them to their appropriate polling place on election day, where our poll workers will need to look at the signatures on all of the envelopes for all those ballots. They open the envelopes, they stack all the ballots together so they never look at the ballot and then they put them in the machines," said Riepl.

If you do have an absentee ballot, you are recommended to turn that into your local clerk in-person if possible, to ensure it can be counted before the deadline.