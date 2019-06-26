Officials seeking public input on local CWD policy

The Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team is hoping to make changes to CWD policy in nearby counties and it wants input from the public.

According to a Facebook post from the Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council, during a meeting last week in Dunn County, the team made recommendations to the DNR to require:

-CWD testing of adult deer during gun season in a 6-township area in parts of Dunn, Eau Claire, and Pepin counties.

-In-person registration of harvested deer during opening weekend of gun season in the same 6 township area.

-Issuance of CWD surveillance permits in a targeted focus area in parts of Dunn and Eau Claire counties.

The advisory team is collecting public input on these recommendations via survey (attached).

The survey will be open from Friday, June 21- Friday, July 12.

The advisory team will meet again on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Town Hall to review public feedback and finalize recommendations.