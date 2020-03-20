Local organization concerned domestic abuse incidents may rise

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls offers people a chance to learn about their options if they are concerned about their safety. The Family Support Center serves both Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. According to the Family Support Center’s website, more than 7,000 people in the Chippewa Valley benefited from the variety of services offered at the center in 2018. Executive director of the Family Support Center, Geri Segal, said domestic violence victims are at high-risk and may feel trapped even more because of the social distancing many people are practicing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We’ve worked out a way to provide almost everything we ever have by telephone. We are available for non-emergencies by telephone,” she said. “If you need to talk about your anxieties, some of the things you are going through give us a call. We are taking social distancing very seriously and we are also taking our commitment to our clients very seriously too."

Segal said the center will do whatever it can to help anyone who reaches out. For more information on the Family Support Center or to get in contact,


