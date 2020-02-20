Local organization registers high school seniors to vote

A local organization is helping high school seniors register to vote.

Chippewa Valley Votes went to North and Memorial high schools to help almost 200 18-year old seniors register to vote. The organization also helped almost 500 students under 18 pre-register. Trained community volunteers helped with the effort to encourage students to participate in elections. Students we talked to say they are excited about the upcoming election.

"I feel like a lot of the younger people don't have a say in the country especially with all the numbers, there's just a lot that we could actually put in and help with the country basically," says Jacob Moore, a student.

Ashton Kallstrom, another student, says "it's gonna affect my future and everyone else around us, I'm excited for it and I think it's important."

"With so much going on some of them I find are tuning out because of the negativity in terms of politics so anything we can do to get them engaged I think is really important," says Michael Perri, a North Social Studies teacher.

Chippewa Valley Votes has been promoting voter registration in the Chippewa Valley for over three years.

