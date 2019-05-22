Local organizations hold Mental Health First Aid training for community members

May is Mental Health Awareness month and Wednesday community members in La Crosse received Mental Health First Aid Training.

Mental Health First Aid is a national program and organizers compare the training to CPR or first aid, but for mental health.

Over 150 community members registered for Wednesday's event, which featured different types of training from adult Mental Health First Aid to training for youth.

"Having gone through a lot of trainings in my career of different sorts, this training is really unique in that it provides a lot of scenarios, it provides a lot of get up out of your seat and experience things. So a lot of experiential training versus a sit and get, just get the basic information," said Better Together Project Coordinator Bethany Thier.

During the eight hour training, depression, trauma, anxiety disorders and substance use are all covered.

In the past two years, over 600 people in La Crosse County have completed the training